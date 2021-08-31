Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

