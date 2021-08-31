Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 340 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

