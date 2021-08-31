Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Columbia Care

Shares of CCHWF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Columbia Care has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

