Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.