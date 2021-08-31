Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.14

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.14 ($63.69) and traded as high as €62.80 ($73.88). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at €62.65 ($73.71), with a volume of 721,284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SGO. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.11 ($60.13).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

