Comparing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.41 -$1.28 billion $0.41 31.83 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $14.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.36%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

