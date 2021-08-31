Comparing Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Genetron alerts:

This table compares Genetron and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 17.09 -$470.35 million N/A N/A AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 16.73 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -3.12

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Risk & Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genetron and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Genetron on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.