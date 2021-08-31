Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 39,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,091. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.