Contrasting Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Owlet and Onto Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.67 $31.02 million $1.93 39.01

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Owlet and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Onto Innovation has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 13.53% 10.72% 9.24%

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Owlet on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

