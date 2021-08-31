Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.65% -27.94%

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 0 0 2.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.38%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 168.98%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -6.13 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 938.08 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.73

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

