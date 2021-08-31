Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 772128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.60.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

