CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

CPLG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 10,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

