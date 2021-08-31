CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $235,800.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.
CRVL stock opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $164.62.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
