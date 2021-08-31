Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

