Cosmos Price Reaches $21.26 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $474.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,269,160 coins and its circulating supply is 220,484,557 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

