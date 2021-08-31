Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.
COTY stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coty Company Profile
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
