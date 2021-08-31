Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

COTY stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

