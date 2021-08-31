CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP stock opened at GBX 458.68 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. CPPGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 463.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 497.70.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

