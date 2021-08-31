Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 846.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,176. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.