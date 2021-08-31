Creatd Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 978% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

In other Creatd news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,407 shares of company stock worth $19,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Creatd by 165.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Creatd by 153.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Creatd by 25.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Creatd during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creatd during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,027.72% and a negative net margin of 1,396.63%.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

