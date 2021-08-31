Creative Planning Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $5,125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,072.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,876.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

