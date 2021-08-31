Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,389 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

