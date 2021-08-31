Creative Planning Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,251,000.

Shares of IPAC opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

