Creative Planning Sells 320 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,530,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.