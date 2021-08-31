Creative Planning Sells 4,114 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

