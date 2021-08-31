Critical Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.04%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 36.57 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -146.40

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

