Critical Contrast: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northrim BanCorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 28.21% 18.78% 1.88% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 1.82 $32.89 million $5.11 8.05 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.55 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

