Critical Survey: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83 GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $133.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given XPO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.62 $110.00 million $2.01 43.72 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats GXO Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

