Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

