Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires 600 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,571 shares of company stock worth $306,080,221 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.78. 74,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

