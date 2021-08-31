Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 6,075 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited makes up about 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.61% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $147,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.