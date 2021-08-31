CS Disco (LAW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAW shares. Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

