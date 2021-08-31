CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

