Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

