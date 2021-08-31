Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,711,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.