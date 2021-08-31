Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 103.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 142,641 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 425.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 136,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

