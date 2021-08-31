Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $395,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 56.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 586,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

