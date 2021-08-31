Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

