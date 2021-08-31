Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 808 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,467,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

