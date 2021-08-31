Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 799 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IEMG stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

