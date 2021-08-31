Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $388,555.13 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $44,757,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

