CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/27/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/17/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/10/2021 – CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,731. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.38. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

