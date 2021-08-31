CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.02 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

