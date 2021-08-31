Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 297 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

