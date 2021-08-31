D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 15,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

