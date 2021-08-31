Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $329.13

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.13 and last traded at $327.21, with a volume of 10465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.01 and its 200-day moving average is $258.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

