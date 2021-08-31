DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.10 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $6,122,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,177. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

