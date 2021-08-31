DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.35.

DRIO stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

