David Linetsky Sells 21,455 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00.

PHR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 524,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 90,488 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,455.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 115,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

