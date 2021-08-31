DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

