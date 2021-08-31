DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

